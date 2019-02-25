Contrasting of DERMAdoctor LLC. (DDOC) and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

DERMAdoctor LLC. (NASDAQ:DDOC) and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) have been rivals in the Personal Products for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DERMAdoctor LLC. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 3.10B 0.91 145.20M 9.76 4.79

Table 1 demonstrates DERMAdoctor LLC. and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of DERMAdoctor LLC. and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DERMAdoctor LLC. 0.00% 0% 0% Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 4.68% 74.1% 9.2%

Dividends

On the other side, $1.26 per share with a dividend yield of 2.25% for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. No dividend is paid out by DERMAdoctor LLC.

Analyst Recommendations

DERMAdoctor LLC. and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DERMAdoctor LLC. 0 0 0 0.00 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Competitively the consensus price target of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. is $67, which is potential 27.13% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of DERMAdoctor LLC. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.8% of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.4% of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DERMAdoctor LLC. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. -5.33% -29.92% -42.56% -41.42% -55.94% -55.52%

Summary

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. beats DERMAdoctor LLC. on 11 of the 12 factors.