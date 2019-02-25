Contrasting of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

We will be comparing the differences between Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. N/A 0.00 13.23M -1.43 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 1.46M 577.04 62.03M -4.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eyenovia Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -66.2% UroGen Pharma Ltd. -4,248.63% -60.6% -56.5%

Liquidity

Eyenovia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.3 and a Quick Ratio of 12.3. Competitively, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 and has 12.4 Quick Ratio. UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eyenovia Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eyenovia Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 73.9%. Insiders held 14.8% of Eyenovia Inc. shares. Competitively, UroGen Pharma Ltd. has 2.78% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. 12.04% 1.59% -23.66% -52.32% 0% -59.68% UroGen Pharma Ltd. -7.61% -2.39% 6.61% -19.07% 15.41% 21.77%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. has -59.68% weaker performance while UroGen Pharma Ltd. has 21.77% stronger performance.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.