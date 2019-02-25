Contrasting of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Both Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 4.11M 236.32 63.07M -1.23 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. N/A 0.00 246.79M -3.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. -1,534.55% -68.6% -50.3% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -343% -150.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4. Competitively, Myovant Sciences Ltd. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $19, and a 26.50% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 89.7% and 27.3% respectively. About 1.78% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Myovant Sciences Ltd. has 69.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. 9.7% 11.59% 32.05% 46.14% 302.15% 175.78% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -0.27% -14.01% -21.26% -15.86% 46.93% 45.65%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.