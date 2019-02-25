Contrasting of Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (:)

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (:) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.29 20.87 Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Global Cord Blood Corporation and Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.6% 4% Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -62.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.58 shows that Global Cord Blood Corporation is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.73 beta which is 173.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Dividends

Global Cord Blood Corporation pays out its dividends annually at $0.08 per share and 1.1% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out by Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.4% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares and 0% of Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation -7.3% -12.33% -12.21% -36.42% -42.1% -40% Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -14.8% -21.86% -35.59% -30.7% 4.11% -0.44%

For the past year Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Global Cord Blood Corporation

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.