Contrasting of Intrexon Corporation (XON) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)

As Biotechnology companies, Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 194.42M 6.80 196.14M -0.81 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Intrexon Corporation and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation -100.88% -35% -22.1% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intrexon Corporation and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 89.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Intrexon Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation -10.51% -34.26% -37.85% -48.59% -33.16% -23.87% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -8.47% 1.5% -7.9% -16.54% 0.75% 0.75%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation had bearish trend while BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Intrexon Corporation.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.