Contrasting of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. N/A 0.00 19.68M -1.05 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 9.24M -0.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -126.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 32.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 32.9. The Current Ratio of rival DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.4. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.5% and 0.7% respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 22.8%. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -9.94% 16.22% 45.19% 0% 0% 50.59% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.17% -23% -17.98% -46.31% -43.23% -55.67%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.