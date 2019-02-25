Contrasting of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) and Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) and Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 231.36M 0.71 13.08M -0.23 0.00 Capital Product Partners L.P. 279.25M 1.05 10.99M -0.14 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Partners L.P. -5.65% -4.6% -2.7% Capital Product Partners L.P. -3.94% -1.9% -1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.41 shows that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Capital Product Partners L.P.’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Capital Product Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capital Product Partners L.P.

Dividends

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. pays out its dividends annually at $0.08 per share and 8.27% dividend yield. Meanwhile, Capital Product Partners L.P.’s annual dividend is $0.28 per share and it also boasts of a 12.56% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and Capital Product Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Capital Product Partners L.P. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus price target of Capital Product Partners L.P. is $3.08, which is potential 35.68% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.7% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 19% of Capital Product Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.9% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 35.6% of Capital Product Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Partners L.P. -1.65% -18.49% -38.02% -34.62% -41.67% -49.58% Capital Product Partners L.P. 0.41% -14.49% -12.95% -21.43% -25.08% -27.98%

For the past year Capital Product Partners L.P. has weaker performance than Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Summary

Capital Product Partners L.P. beats Navios Maritime Partners L.P. on 11 of the 13 factors.