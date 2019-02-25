Contrasting of Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NAO) and Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Since Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE:NAO) and Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Offshore Ltd. 17.68M 1.29 36.36M -0.56 0.00 Golar LNG Partners LP 356.76M 2.74 106.41M 1.46 7.95

Table 1 highlights Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and Golar LNG Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Offshore Ltd. -205.66% 0% 0% Golar LNG Partners LP 29.83% 18.2% 4.4%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.03 beta indicates that Nordic American Offshore Ltd. is 103.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Golar LNG Partners LP is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

6.7 and 6.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nordic American Offshore Ltd. Its rival Golar LNG Partners LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Nordic American Offshore Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Golar LNG Partners LP.

Dividends

Nordic American Offshore Ltd. shareholders receive an annual dividend of $0.2 per share which is subject to 6.56% dividend yield. On the other side Golar LNG Partners LP pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share. It’s dividend yield is 15.61%.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and Golar LNG Partners LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Offshore Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Golar LNG Partners LP 0 4 0 2.00

Golar LNG Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $13.67 average target price and a -0.22% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and Golar LNG Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 31.1% and 38.7% respectively. 40.03% are Nordic American Offshore Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.78% are Golar LNG Partners LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordic American Offshore Ltd. -14.58% -51.82% -56.84% -63.72% -64.96% -65.8% Golar LNG Partners LP -4.36% -21.75% -9.85% -24.89% -42.16% -49.04%

For the past year Nordic American Offshore Ltd. was more bearish than Golar LNG Partners LP.

Summary

Golar LNG Partners LP beats on 13 of the 14 factors Nordic American Offshore Ltd.