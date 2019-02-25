Contrasting of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 (SLTB) and Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)

As Shipping companies, Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 (NYSE:SLTB) and Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Kirby Corporation 2.97B 1.56 78.45M 10.12 7.04

Table 1 highlights Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 and Kirby Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 0.00% 0% 0% Kirby Corporation 2.64% 10.5% 5.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 and Kirby Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 0 0 0 0.00 Kirby Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Kirby Corporation’s average target price is $90, while its potential upside is 16.25%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 shares and 95.7% of Kirby Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Kirby Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 0.43% -0.83% 0.01% -0.2% -1.47% -1.16% Kirby Corporation -6.67% -8.01% -8.12% -21.1% 11.42% 6.66%

For the past year Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 had bearish trend while Kirby Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Kirby Corporation beats Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. The companyÂ’s Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. This segment transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges. This segment also operates offshore dry-bulk barge and tugboat units that are engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargoes in the United States coastal trade. As of February 22, 2017, this segment owned or operated 876 inland tank barges with 17.9 million barrels of capacity, 230 inland towboats, 69 coastal tank barges with 6.2 million barrels of capacity, 75 coastal tugboats, 6 offshore dry-bulk cargo barges, 6 offshore tugboats, and 1 docking tugboat. Its Diesel Engine Services segment sells replacement parts; provides service mechanics to overhaul and repair medium-speed and high-speed diesel engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and pumps; rebuilds component parts or entire diesel engines, transmissions, and reduction gears; and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units. This segment serves inland and offshore barge operators, oilfield service companies, oil and gas operators and producers, offshore fishing companies, and marine and on-highway transportation companies, as well as the United States government; and power generation, nuclear, and industrial companies. The company was formerly known as Kirby Exploration Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kirby Corporation in 1990. Kirby Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.