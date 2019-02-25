Contrasting of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG)

Both SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 476.90M 1.15 359.11M 4.31 1.43 Shire plc N/A 0.00 N/A 7.94 21.44

Table 1 demonstrates SIGA Technologies Inc. and Shire plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Shire plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of SIGA Technologies Inc. and Shire plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 75.30% -151.7% 261.2% Shire plc 0.00% 13% 7.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.3 beta indicates that SIGA Technologies Inc. is 30.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Shire plc’s 1.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. is 21.3 while its Current Ratio is 21.8. Meanwhile, Shire plc has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Shire plc.

Dividends

Meanwhile, Shire plc’s annual dividend is $0.35 per share and it also boasts of a 0.2% dividend yield. SIGA Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for SIGA Technologies Inc. and Shire plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Shire plc 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Shire plc’s potential upside is 9.38% and its consensus target price is $196.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SIGA Technologies Inc. and Shire plc are owned by institutional investors at 20.9% and 22.9% respectively. Insiders owned 1.9% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Shire plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. -1.6% 18.76% -12.91% -13.28% 27.39% 26.6% Shire plc -3.11% -5.99% 1.27% 6.01% 18.67% 9.67%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Shire plc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 13 factors Shire plc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology. Its marketed products include ADVATE and ADYNOVATE/ADYNOVI for hemophilia A; RIXUBIS to treat hemophilia B; VONVENDI for the treatment of von willebrand Disease; FEIBA to treat hemophilia A and B patients with inhibitors; CINRYZE and FIRAZYR for hereditary angioedema; ELAPRASE to treat hunter syndrome; REPLAGAL for Fabry disease; and VPRIV to treat type 1 Gaucher disease. The company marketed products also comprise of VYVANSE/VENVANSE/ELVANSE/TYVENSE/VUXEN/ADUVANZ for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and binge eating disorder; ADDERALL XR to treat ADHD; GAMMAGARD LIQUID/KIOVIG, GAMMAGARD S/D, HYQVIA, and CUVITRU for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency; and FLEXBUMIN to treat hypovolemia and hypoalbuminemia. In addition, its marketed products consists of LIALDA/MEZAVANT for ulcerative colitis; GATTEX/REVESTIVE to treat short bowel syndrome; NATPARA for the control of hypocalcemia in patients with hypoparathyroidism; ONCASPAR to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ONYVIDE for metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas; and XIIDRA to treat dry eye disease. The company markets its products through wholesalers, distribution centers, and pharmacies. It has collaborative and other licensing arrangements with Pfizer Inc.; Precision BioSciences; Symphogen; Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Coherus Biosciences, Inc.; Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group. Shire plc was founded in 1986 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.