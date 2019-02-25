Contrasting of Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. N/A 0.00 7.59M 3.89 0.18 CEL-SCI Corporation N/A 168.07 24.42M -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Synthetic Biologics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 203.6% -60.1% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 704.1% -97.8%

Risk and Volatility

Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s 2.28 beta indicates that its volatility is 128.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. CEL-SCI Corporation’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.6% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.6% of CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.11% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation has 5.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -7.93% -21.37% -74.08% -91.3% -96.7% -96.06% CEL-SCI Corporation -3.66% -0.32% -18.56% 13.67% 79.55% 67.21%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. has -96.06% weaker performance while CEL-SCI Corporation has 67.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Synthetic Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors CEL-SCI Corporation.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.