Contrasting of Team Inc. (TISI) and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

As Business Services companies, Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Team Inc. 1.25B 0.37 73.22M -3.02 0.00 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 534.95M 0.44 32.46M 0.26 18.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Team Inc. and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Team Inc. -5.86% -16.3% -7% Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. -6.07% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Team Inc.’s current beta is 1.69 and it happens to be 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. has beta of 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Team Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. are 1.4 and 1.3 respectively. Team Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Team Inc. and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Team Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$25 is Team Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 60.05%. Competitively Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. has an average target price of $14, with potential upside of 238.98%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than Team Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Team Inc. and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 54.3% respectively. 1.2% are Team Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Team Inc. -3.77% -24.26% -26.24% -23.61% 17.8% 7.92% Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. -11.36% -27.98% -19.6% -48.35% -56.86% -59.29%

For the past year Team Inc. has 7.92% stronger performance while Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. has -59.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Team Inc.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services. It also provides long-range guided ultrasonic, phased array ultrasonic testing, tank inspection and management programs, rope access, and mechanical integrity and field heat treating services. The TeamFurmanite segment provides on-stream and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair, fugitive emissions control, hot tapping, field machining and technical bolting, valve repair, field welding, heat exchanger and maintenance, isolation and test plug, and valve insertion services. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system, in-line inspection services, pipeline integrity management services, and engineering assessment services. The company serves petrochemical, refining, power, pipeline, steel, pulp, and paper industries; and municipalities, shipbuilding, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and engineering and construction firms. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies. The South African Transaction Processing segment provides welfare benefit distribution services to the South African government and transaction processing for retailers, utilities, and banks. The International Transaction Processing segment offers payment processing services to merchants and card issuers through its value-added network. The Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies segment provides short-term loans; and smart card accounts. This segment also sells prepaid products comprising electricity and airtime, as well as hardware and software products; and offers life insurance products. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.