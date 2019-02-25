Contrasting of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 5.93M -4.12 0.00 IMV Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Demonstrates Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and IMV Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84.5% -77.3% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.07% of IMV Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.4% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 17.98% of IMV Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -38.43% -69% -73.4% -78.86% -81.87% -86.43% IMV Inc. -6.37% 3.92% 8.09% -17.52% 50.94% -1.74%

For the past year IMV Inc. has weaker performance than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors IMV Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.