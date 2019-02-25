Contrasting of The Cato Corporation (CATO) and Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Both The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) and Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) compete on a level playing field in the Apparel Stores industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cato Corporation 850.24M 0.43 17.60M 1.25 11.49 Urban Outfitters Inc. 3.91B 0.83 212.91M 2.52 14.93

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Cato Corporation and Urban Outfitters Inc. Urban Outfitters Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than The Cato Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The Cato Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cato Corporation 2.07% 16.8% 10.8% Urban Outfitters Inc. 5.45% 10.2% 6.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.49 beta means The Cato Corporation’s volatility is 51.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Urban Outfitters Inc.’s beta is 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Cato Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Urban Outfitters Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Urban Outfitters Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to The Cato Corporation.

Dividends

The Cato Corporation pays out an annual dividend of $1.32 per share while its dividend yield is 8.88%. Urban Outfitters Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The Cato Corporation and Urban Outfitters Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cato Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Urban Outfitters Inc. 1 6 2 2.22

Competitively the average target price of Urban Outfitters Inc. is $39.5, which is potential 30.41% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.8% of The Cato Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.8% of Urban Outfitters Inc. are owned by institutional investors. The Cato Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 4.56%. Competitively, Urban Outfitters Inc. has 36.35% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cato Corporation -4.83% -31.91% -32.96% -40.58% -8.64% -9.67% Urban Outfitters Inc. -1.08% -7.37% -14.29% -19.86% 15.83% 7.47%

For the past year The Cato Corporation has -9.67% weaker performance while Urban Outfitters Inc. has 7.47% stronger performance.

Summary

Urban Outfitters Inc. beats on 13 of the 15 factors The Cato Corporation.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The companyÂ’s stores and e-commerce Website offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags for women. It also offers menÂ’s wear, as well as lines for kids and newborns. The company operates its stores and e-commerce Websites primarily under the Cato, Versona, and It's Fashion names. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 1,369 stores in 33 states. The company also provides credit cards to its customers. The Cato Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The company retails womenÂ’s and menÂ’s fashion apparel, intimates, footwear, beauty and accessories, home goods, activewear, and electronics for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and assortment, including womenÂ’s casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, beauty, home furnishings, and various gifts and decorative items for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand. It also offers a collection of heirloom quality wedding gowns, bridesmaid frocks, party dresses, assorted jewelry, headpieces, footwear, lingerie, and decorations under the Bhldn brand; and lifestyle home and garden products, antiques, live plants, flowers, wellness products, and accessories under the Terrain brand, as well as operates food and beverage restaurant services. In addition, the company operates Free People retail stores that provide merchandise mix of casual womenÂ’s apparel, intimates, shoes, accessories, activewear, beauty and wellness products, home products, and gifts for women aged 25 to 30. It serves its customers directly through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs, and customer contact centers. As of August 15, 2017, the company operated 245 Urban Outfitters stores; 225 Anthropologie Group stores comprising Anthropologie, Bhldn, and Terrain brands in the United States, Canada, and Europe, as well as 130 Free People stores in the United States and Canada; and 12 food and beverage restaurants. It also engages in the wholesale business under the Free People brand that designs, develops, and markets young womenÂ’s contemporary casual apparel and shoes to approximately 1,900 specialty stores and select department stores worldwide. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.