Contrasting of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

This is a contrast between Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 70.69M 13.04 62.76M -0.69 0.00

Demonstrates Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -88.78% -22.1% -13.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $11, while its potential upside is 21.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 66.2% respectively. Comparatively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -10.96% 0% 0% 0% 0% -16.29% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -5.58% -18.32% -20.27% -25.37% -32.09% -28.78%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC was less bearish than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats on 6 of the 10 factors Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.