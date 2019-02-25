Contrasting of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) and Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN)

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) and Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zion Oil & Gas Inc. N/A 0.00 6.89M -0.12 0.00 Sanchez Energy Corporation 1.03B 0.03 175.80M -3.93 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and Sanchez Energy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) and Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -18.3% Sanchez Energy Corporation -17.07% 17.2% -3.1%

Risk and Volatility

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. is 102.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.02. Competitively, Sanchez Energy Corporation’s 101.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.01 beta.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. Its rival Sanchez Energy Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sanchez Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and Sanchez Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sanchez Energy Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Sanchez Energy Corporation is $0.95, which is potential 163.38% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.4% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares and 41.7% of Sanchez Energy Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Sanchez Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zion Oil & Gas Inc. -9.4% -67.91% -68.88% -86.62% -81.7% -80.98% Sanchez Energy Corporation -55.78% -81.01% -87.36% -92.66% -93.47% -94.17%

For the past year Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has stronger performance than Sanchez Energy Corporation

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It currently focuses on the horizontal development of resource from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of March 01, 2017, the company had assembled approximately 335,000 net acres with an approximate 94% average working interest in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.