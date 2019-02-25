CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 106.10M 5.82 3.03M 0.00 0.00 Eventbrite Inc. 278.39M 8.55 69.44M -1.39 0.00

Demonstrates CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Eventbrite Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 2.86% 0% 0% Eventbrite Inc. -24.94% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Eventbrite Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eventbrite Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.4% of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Eventbrite Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Eventbrite Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 7% -9.76% 0% 0% 0% -20.66% Eventbrite Inc. 5.82% -1.1% 0% 0% 0% -13.86%

For the past year Eventbrite Inc. has weaker performance than CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. beats Eventbrite Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.