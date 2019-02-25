Copeland Capital Management Has Trimmed J2 Global Communications (JCOM) Position; Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Sentiment Is 0.75

Eagle Bancorp Inc (EGBN) investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.03, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 61 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 81 sold and decreased their stock positions in Eagle Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 22.98 million shares, down from 23.34 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Eagle Bancorp Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 55 Increased: 38 New Position: 23.

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased J2 Global Communications (JCOM) stake by 12.95% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 46,663 shares as J2 Global Communications (JCOM)’s stock declined 14.60%. The Copeland Capital Management Llc holds 313,573 shares with $25.98 million value, down from 360,236 last quarter. J2 Global Communications now has $4.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 168,278 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 5.86% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.2 BLN TO $1.25 BLN; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M; 09/04/2018 – J2 Global Names Dan Stone as Pres of Its Everyday Health Division; 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q REV. $280.6M, EST. $272.3M; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS; 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.37 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 23 investors sold JCOM shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 45.27 million shares or 0.33% less from 45.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 188,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Barclays Plc holds 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) or 33,307 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). The New York-based Art Advsr Llc has invested 0.03% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). 598,924 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Lc. Matarin Cap Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 152,972 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.85% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 5,691 shares. Ledyard Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Llc owns 405,295 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Putnam Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) or 44,985 shares. Perigon Wealth Lc invested in 0.06% or 3,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). 17,300 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Smith Asset Group Incorporated LP owns 0.07% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 28,208 shares.

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) stake by 45,181 shares to 368,932 valued at $20.59M in 2018Q3. It also upped Bwx Technologies Inc stake by 13,582 shares and now owns 345,121 shares. Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. j2 Global had 4 analyst reports since October 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained the shares of JCOM in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $890,770 activity. Shah Vivek also sold $217,640 worth of j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) shares. The insider Dunn Steve P. sold 1,052 shares worth $88,268.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits. It has a 13.54 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; residential mortgage loans; and real estate secured loans.

Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. for 3.07 million shares. Profit Investment Management Llc owns 45,579 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc has 1.66% invested in the company for 237,446 shares. The Massachusetts-based Castine Capital Management Llc has invested 1.21% in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp., a California-based fund reported 177,868 shares.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $59.84. About 83,669 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) has declined 7.87% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.