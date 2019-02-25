Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Upped Its Holding in Fiserv (FISV) by $3.83 Million as Market Value Declined; Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Td Asset Management Cut Its Holding as Shares Declined

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 45.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 47,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.33M, up from 103,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 2.21 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 16.07% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 14.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 60,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 346,843 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.12 million, down from 407,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $62.66. About 1.29 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 1.45% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c

Since October 12, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $3.57 million activity. 965 shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L., worth $49,754 on Monday, October 22. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $624,999 was made by Lisowski Sheryl Ann on Thursday, February 14. LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J sold $302,550 worth of stock. On Friday, October 12 Owen Terry Modock bought $78,105 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 1,500 shares. The insider Lewis Holden bought 500 shares worth $26,142. DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN sold 5,000 shares worth $300,000.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $67.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 12,615 shares to 573,488 shares, valued at $73.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

