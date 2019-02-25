Corning Incorporated (GLW) and Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ:QBAK) Contrasting side by side

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) and Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ:QBAK) compete with each other in the Diversified Electronics sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corning Incorporated 11.29B 2.44 968.00M -0.83 0.00 Qualstar Corporation 12.50M 1.08 2.14M 1.03 5.42

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Corning Incorporated and Qualstar Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) and Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ:QBAK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corning Incorporated 8.57% -6% -2.8% Qualstar Corporation 17.12% 31.9% 22.7%

Volatility and Risk

Corning Incorporated’s current beta is 1.26 and it happens to be 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Qualstar Corporation has a 0.71 beta which is 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Corning Incorporated are 2.1 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Qualstar Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Qualstar Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Corning Incorporated.

Dividends

Corning Incorporated pays out a $0.72 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 2.07% dividend yield. Qualstar Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Corning Incorporated and Qualstar Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corning Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Qualstar Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Corning Incorporated has a 1.31% upside potential and an average target price of $35.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Corning Incorporated and Qualstar Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.4% and 17.8%. 0.1% are Corning Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Qualstar Corporation has 41.06% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corning Incorporated -1.43% -6.62% -6.51% 10.12% 0.09% -0.72% Qualstar Corporation 11.8% -8.21% -30.12% -39.24% -19.22% -33.45%

For the past year Corning Incorporated’s stock price has smaller decline than Qualstar Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 13 factors Qualstar Corporation beats Corning Incorporated.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for liquid crystal displays (LCDs) used in LCD televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors. The Optical Communications segment manufactures optical fiber and cable; and hardware and equipment products comprising cable assemblies, fiber optic hardware and connectors, optical components and couplers, closures, network interface devices, and other accessories for various carrier network applications. This segment also offers subscriber demarcation, connection and protection devices, passive solutions, and outside plant enclosures; and coaxial RF interconnects for the cable television industry and microwave applications. The Environmental Technologies segment manufactures ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile and stationary, and gasoline and diesel applications. The Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that provide approximately 150 material formulations for glass, glass ceramics, and fluoride crystals. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and supplies scientific laboratory products consisting of consumables, such as plastic vessels, specialty surfaces, and media, as well as general labware and equipment for cell culture research, bioprocessing, genomics, drug discovery, microbiology, and chemistry; and develops and produces technologies for biologic drug production markets. The company was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. Corning Incorporated was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.

Qualstar Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power supplies under the N2Power brand; and data storage systems under the Qualstar brand worldwide. It offers switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices. The company also provides automated magnetic tape libraries used to store, retrieve, and manage electronic data primarily in network computing environments, as well as provide data storage solutions for organizations requiring backup, recovery, and archival storage of critical data. Its tape libraries include cartridge tape drives, tape cartridges, and robotics that move the cartridges from their storage locations to the tape drives under software control. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, information technology departments, and small and medium businesses through distributor and reseller network, distributors, and independent outside sales representatives. Qualstar Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.