Cortina Asset Management Cut Holding in Rbc Bearings (ROLL) as Share Value Declined; First Republic Investment Management Has Cut Position in Intel (INTC) by $3.59 Million as Market Value Rose

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (ROLL) by 4.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 4,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,251 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.02 million, down from 98,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rbc Bearings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $142.07. About 94,208 shares traded. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 7.49% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ROLL News: 30/05/2018 – RBC BEARINGS INC – BACKLOG, AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $392.1 MLN COMPARED TO $354.1 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 30/05/2018 – RBC Bearings Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 24%; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 21/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 19/04/2018 – DJ RBC Bearings Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROLL); 22/03/2018 – RBC Bearings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 76,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 3.28M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $154.90 million, down from 3.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 84,179 shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver Al Appliance; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe; 30/03/2018 – INTEL FILES PATENT FOR ENERGY-EFFICIENT BITCOIN MINING: CRN; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 17/05/2018 – FTC: 20181163: TPG Partners VII, L.P.; Intel Corporation; 17/05/2018 – Arias Intel’s SportXction® to Take Advantage of Huge Opportunity After Supreme Court Ruling to Allow States to Legalize Spor; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 4th Update

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $2.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 66,871 shares to 713,821 shares, valued at $7.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 31,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackline Inc.

More notable recent RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt – 2/3/2019 – Nasdaq” on February 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bhang and Canadian Partner Indiva Announce First Phase in Planned Roll-Out for Canadian Edibles Market with Bhang’s California Licensee Partner, Origin House – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RBC Bearings Q3 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trump Is Deregulating Banks: Here’s What That Means for You – Nasdaq” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Diamondback Energy Should Thrive In Most Oil Pricing Scenarios – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 23, 2019.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $14.02 million activity.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 9 sales for $893,356 activity. 1,626 shares valued at $79,056 were sold by Shenoy Navin on Friday, February 1. $295,945 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares were sold by McBride Kevin Thomas. Rodgers Steven Ralph sold $102,050 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Thursday, October 25.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $20.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Energy Partners LP (NYSE:EEP) by 161,679 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $17.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp (NYSE:TYG) by 23,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VPU).

