Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Shareholder Barrett Asset Management Has Boosted Stake; Cim Has Trimmed Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake by $6.33 Million; Stock Value Declined

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 12.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 4,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,584 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.24 million, up from 38,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $217.3. About 1.07M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 34.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 11,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,663 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.86M, down from 31,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $553.35. About 312,610 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 29.79% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 insider sales for $60.70 million activity. $16.28M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares were sold by Rosa David J.. 225 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares with value of $121,509 were sold by SMITH LONNIE M. 1,000 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares with value of $500,000 were sold by Johnson Amal M. GUTHART GARY S sold $15.24M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Monday, December 3. 458 shares were sold by Samath Jamie, worth $229,014 on Tuesday, January 29. MOHR MARSHALL sold 7,500 shares worth $3.94M.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 5,660 shares to 389,645 shares, valued at $43.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 8,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,240 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

