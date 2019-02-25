Country Trust Bank Has Lifted Its Position in Roper Technologies Common (ROP) by $872,904; Bitauto Hldgs LTD (BITA) Shareholder Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $469,591

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc Common (ROP) by 3.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 2,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,730 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.32M, up from 75,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $320.04. About 81,643 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 9.55% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (BITA) by 2.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 20,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 981,645 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.58 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 243,707 shares traded. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has declined 38.86% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.86% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q Rev $413.5M; 15/03/2018 BITAUTO 4Q REV. $413.5M, EST. $384.0M; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 11C; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO NAMES XIAOKE LIU COO; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q EPS 72c; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – COMPANY EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASE OUT OF ITS EXISTING CASH BALANCE; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS RMB0.72 ($0.11); 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO BOARD OKS $150M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Common (NYSE:DAL) by 35,802 shares to 355,433 shares, valued at $20.56M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Iboxx Inv Gr Corp Bond (LQD) by 107,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,940 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Common (NYSE:KMI).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 sales for $6.01 million activity. JOHNSON ROBERT D also sold $223,778 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares. $286,066 worth of stock was sold by KNOWLING ROBERT E JR on Monday, November 26. WALLMAN RICHARD F also bought $156,175 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares. 4,000 shares were sold by Crisci Robert, worth $1.23M. 5,000 shares were sold by Conley Jason, worth $1.54M on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 20 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 91.62 million shares or 2.02% less from 93.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California-based San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) has invested 0.28% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.96% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Guggenheim Llc accumulated 11,698 shares. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,296 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Hikari Tsushin Inc owns 1.08% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 15,600 shares. Conning Inc reported 2,117 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 75 shares. 90,419 were accumulated by Nordea Investment. Oppenheimer & Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,033 shares. Comml Bank Of America De accumulated 318,231 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Company holds 153 shares. Akre has invested 5.39% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). National Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 766 shares. Alta Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% stake.

Analysts await Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) to report earnings on March, 21. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 115.79% or $1.76 from last year’s $-1.52 per share. BITA’s profit will be $17.15 million for 19.11 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Bitauto Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -442.86% EPS growth.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA) by 32,300 shares to 181,867 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 37,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.