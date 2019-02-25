Crawford Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Position in Flowers Foods (FLO) by $484,740 as Share Value Declined; Cibc Asset Management Stake in Fluor New (FLR) Has Increased by $348,232 as Stock Value Declined

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 44.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 6,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,350 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.12 million, up from 13,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $38.39. About 3.69M shares traded or 71.50% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 27.92% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS CONTRACT FROM ENPPI; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s: Change in Fluor’s Outlook Reflects Deterioration in Operating Results and Credit Metrics; 30/04/2018 – Stork Awarded Shell Southern North Sea Technical Support Contract; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Declares Dividend of 21c; 14/03/2018 – Fluor Eyes More than $13 Billion in Second-Quarter Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 13.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 26,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,353 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.20M, down from 198,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.06. About 1.29M shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has declined 5.69% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWERS’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC – REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wonder Supports the USO as a Force Behind the Forces(SM) with “Camo for the Cause”; 23/04/2018 – Nature’s Own Introduces Nature’s Own® Perfectly Crafted™ Artisan-inspired, Thick-sliced Bakery Bread; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC FLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

