Credit Suisse Maintains a Outperform Rating on Foot Locker (FL) and $70 Target; Meritage Group LP Has Upped By $7.65 Million Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position

Meritage Group Lp increased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 2.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Meritage Group Lp acquired 16,823 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s stock declined 15.75%. The Meritage Group Lp holds 844,373 shares with $384.37 million value, up from 827,550 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $40.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $439.2. About 170,067 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has declined 3.20% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range

The company have set PT of $70 on Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) shares. This is 16.55% from the last stock price. In a research note sent to investors and clients on 25 February, Credit Suisse reconfirmed their Outperform rating on shares of FL.

Foot Locker, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company has market cap of $6.78 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. It has a 21.12 P/E ratio. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

More notable recent Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” on February 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Q4 Retail Earnings Season: A Cheat Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on February 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “What Can Go Wrong for Nike Stock? – Investorplace.com” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) and Encourages FL Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot, Nordstrom, Macyâ€™s and More Major Retailers Reporting This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: February 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 50 investors sold Foot Locker, Inc. shares while 128 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 104.14 million shares or 0.81% less from 104.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amp Cap Investors Limited holds 0% or 15,100 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.03% or 90,490 shares. Moreover, King Luther Management Corporation has 0.03% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 86,783 shares. Tyvor Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.17% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) or 421,166 shares. Ameriprise owns 0.07% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 4.19 million shares. Vanguard owns 12.18 million shares. 12,935 are owned by Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co. Prudential Financial holds 0.15% or 1.94 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Natixis Advisors L P has 0.01% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 15,078 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 683 shares. Bp Public Ltd owns 16,000 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 0.01% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 53,913 shares. Pzena Inv Management Limited Co stated it has 330,662 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 10,231 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 26,245 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

The stock increased 0.70% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $60.06. About 642,790 shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has risen 21.49% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Net $165M; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER SAYS 2Q GROSS MARGINS TO IMPROVE BY 20-50 BPS; 14/03/2018 – Footaction Debuts ‘UNCOVER’ Featuring Jonathan Mannion and Freddie Gibbs with REVOLT TV; 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Foot Locker, Inc. and Certain Officers — FL; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Debt on Its Balance Sheet Was $125M at May 5; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker’s stellar quarterly earnings report on Friday shows there’s still some life left for brick-and-mortar retailers, says @jimcramer; 16/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 18/05/2018 – Foot Locker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER SEES FLAT-TO-LOW-SINGLE-DIGIT FY19 COMP SALES GAIN

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $991,802 activity. Shares for $265,000 were sold by Maurer John A. $355,670 worth of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) shares were sold by MCKENNA MATTHEW M.

Analysts await Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings on March, 1. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 7.94% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.26 per share. FL’s profit will be $153.53M for 11.04 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Foot Locker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.16% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Foot Locker has $67 highest and $50 lowest target. $61.78’s average target is 2.86% above currents $60.06 stock price. Foot Locker had 15 analyst reports since August 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, January 9 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Friday, January 25 by Jefferies. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Monday, August 27. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 10 to “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 21 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Credit Suisse. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 21 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of FL in report on Wednesday, November 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) earned “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, August 28.

Meritage Group Lp decreased Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 134,008 shares to 1.76M valued at $274.14M in 2018Q3. It also reduced S&P Global Inc stake by 83,150 shares and now owns 845,210 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Sherwin-Williams had 9 analyst reports since September 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, January 16. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 16 by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, October 26 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, December 17 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, October 26. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Monday, January 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 67.91 million shares or 5.45% less from 71.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma reported 0.7% stake. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt reported 1,260 shares. Moreover, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Incline Global Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 62,304 shares. Berkshire Money Mngmt Incorporated invested in 1,604 shares. The Illinois-based Archford Capital Strategies Llc has invested 0.22% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 653 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability Company invested in 4,503 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Js Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 2.14% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Mirae Asset Invs holds 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 1,004 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Co holds 0.11% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 16,621 shares. Nomura Holdings holds 0.01% or 3,544 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd holds 1,525 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Private Na invested in 9,177 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Grp invested 0.05% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $253,125 activity. STROPKI JOHN M bought 675 shares worth $253,125. GILLIGAN THOMAS P sold $2.33 million worth of stock or 5,080 shares.

More important recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sherwin Williams hikes dividend by 31% – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Sherwin Williams Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sherwin-Williams -1% after margins tighten – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) was released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Dividend Growth Stocks You Canâ€™t Miss – Investorplace.com” with publication date: February 06, 2019.