Cree (CREE) Holder Banbury Partners Upped Position by $1.97 Million; Ubs Oconnor Holding in D R Hort (DHI) Has Decreased by $2.93 Billion

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in D R Hort (DHI) by 82.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 69,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $620.00 million, down from 84,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in D R Hort for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 5.21M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has declined 28.39% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 8.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 53,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.22% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 675,849 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.59 million, up from 622,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $53.33. About 707,569 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 26.63% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $30; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q EPS 34c-38c; 17/05/2018 – LED HPS Replacement Canopy Lights: HPS Color Temperature with CREE LED Technology Now Available from Access Fixtures; 10/04/2018 – Dallas ISD: Parent Conference: Believe in Abilities! / Conferencia de Padres: ¡Cree en las Capacidades!; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS WILL BECOME PART OF CREE’S WOLFSPEED OPERATING SEGMENT; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 03/05/2018 – Cree Expands SmartCast Intelligence Platform; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Net Loss $34M-$38M; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. $0

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2725.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Frontier (Put) by 29,000 shares to 434,000 shares, valued at $448.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meritage (NYSE:MTH) by 57,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Select S (XLU).

Since December 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $8.19 million activity. Allen Barbara K sold $147,164 worth of stock. $5.88 million worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) shares were sold by HORTON DONALD R. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $120,589 was sold by Hewatt Michael W. $486,142 worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) was sold by WHEAT BILL W. Murray Michael J sold $1.15 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 297.80 million shares or 3.05% less from 307.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bokf Na stated it has 87,390 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 44,955 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 130 shares. Banced invested in 1.01% or 14,026 shares. Cap Research Invsts invested in 4.00 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Parsons Capital Inc Ri invested 0.06% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Signaturefd Ltd Liability accumulated 1,339 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr accumulated 113,621 shares or 2.75% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards Com holds 0.03% or 6,994 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Hellman Jordan Ma reported 0.63% stake. 28,280 were reported by Numerixs Investment Techs. Moreover, Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.2% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 417,800 shares. 4.36 million were accumulated by Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 6.99 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $376.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 69,009 shares to 57,610 shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 41,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,065 shares, and cut its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.27, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold CREE shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 106.56 million shares or 4.72% more from 101.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schwab Charles Investment Mgmt reported 834,906 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Vigilant Capital Limited Liability Com reported 689 shares. Fmr Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 0% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 745,787 shares. Moreover, Comerica Bancorporation has 0.02% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 64,542 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation reported 0.02% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.05% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Stifel Corporation has invested 0.01% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Cap Fund Mgmt holds 0.01% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) or 27,817 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 14,693 shares stake. 131,546 are held by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Primecap Mngmt Company Ca invested in 8.43M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 158,951 shares.