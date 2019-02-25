Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 8.05M 15.68 32.65M -1.54 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cronos Group Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -405.59% -383.1% -45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.62% of Cronos Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.3% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.12% are Cronos Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 33.98% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. 40.77% 31.29% 6.45% 85.06% 277.71% 66.64% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -19.13% -27.15% -54.22% -57.01% 0% -49.77%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. has 66.64% stronger performance while Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -49.77% weaker performance.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.