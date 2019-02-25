Crossvault Capital Management Has Lifted Its Home Depot (HD) Stake; Shorts at Tailored Brands (TLRD) Lowered By 7.93%

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) had a decrease of 7.93% in short interest. TLRD’s SI was 13.31M shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 7.93% from 14.45M shares previously. With 975,500 avg volume, 14 days are for Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)’s short sellers to cover TLRD’s short positions. The SI to Tailored Brands Inc’s float is 27.08%. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.37. About 280,862 shares traded. Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) has risen 6.25% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TLRD News: 14/03/2018 – TAILORED BRANDS INC SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES FOR MEN’S WEARHOUSE AND JOS. A. BANK TO BE POSITIVE LOW-SINGLE-DIGITS; 26/03/2018 – Tailored Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – TAILORED BRANDS INC SEES 2018 K&G COMPARABLE SALES TO BE FLAT-TO-DOWN SLIGHTLY; 08/03/2018 Celebrate National Promposal Day This March 11th; 09/04/2018 – Tailored Brands Refinances $900 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 15/03/2018 – Tailored Brands Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 02/04/2018 – Tailored Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Ba3 to Men’s Wearhouse’s proposed Secured Credit Facility; upgrades CFR to Ba3; 14/03/2018 – Tailored Brands 4Q Adj EPS 0c; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TAILORED BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased Home Depot Inc. (HD) stake by 12.65% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Crossvault Capital Management Llc acquired 3,840 shares as Home Depot Inc. (HD)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Crossvault Capital Management Llc holds 34,186 shares with $7.08 million value, up from 30,346 last quarter. Home Depot Inc. now has $216.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $191.7. About 1.96 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $669.78 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Retail and Corporate Apparel. It has a 8.83 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, dress pants, ties, shoes, and accessories for men in classic, modern, and slim fits in various sizes; and a selection of tuxedo and suit rental products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Johnson Group has 0.17% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,870 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Corp has 5,700 shares. S&Co invested in 19,500 shares. Sun Life Financial invested in 0.12% or 3,147 shares. Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1,103 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Town And Country Natl Bank And Dba First Bankers invested 1.77% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited reported 7,125 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Company Tn holds 10,112 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Front Barnett Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,165 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited has 0.36% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.8% or 2.01 million shares in its portfolio. Schnieders Cap Management Llc has 1.34% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0.06% or 10,803 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 55,651 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 21,420 shares.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $22.20 million activity. VADON MARK C bought $2.00M worth of stock. Kadre Manuel bought $354,960 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Hewett Wayne M. bought $42,405 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, November 21. The insider Campbell Ann Marie sold 13,457 shares worth $2.32M. Shares for $21.17M were sold by Menear Craig A on Wednesday, November 14. Another trade for 7,203 shares valued at $1.28 million was made by Roseborough Teresa Wynn on Friday, December 7.

Among 6 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Home Depot had 8 analyst reports since October 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, October 23 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 17 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 14. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 14. On Wednesday, November 14 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, November 16. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, October 11 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $194 target in Thursday, November 15 report.