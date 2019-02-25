Crow Point Partners Has Raised Its At&T (T) Holding by $14.03 Million; Mason Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Vmware (VMW) by $55.50 Million as Share Value Rose

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 425% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 425,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 525,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.63M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 23.36M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for “insights” on the administration; 27/03/2018 – FCC Ex-Commissioner Doubts U.S. Can Win AT&T-Time Warner Fight; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 17/05/2018 – AT&T and Aira Announce Global Agreement To Unlock IoT for Good; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 06/03/2018 – AT&T INC – COMPANIES ARE WORKING THROUGH AT&T FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP SOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Trial Over Time Warner Deal; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Makes Final Pitch to Judge to Block AT&T’s Time Warner Deal

Mason Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 95.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Capital Management Llc sold 355,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 17,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.79M, down from 373,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $173.38. About 1.14 million shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 39.36% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 07/03/2018 – VMware Accelerates and Simplifies Multi-Cloud Adoption with Expanded Cloud Services Portfolio; 12/03/2018 – VMware Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Fornetix Key Orchestration Achieves VMware Ready™ Status; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC Infrastructures; 19/04/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Uber pursues VMware CFO as board authorizes IPO; 07/03/2018 – VMWARE INC – VMWARE CLOUD ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES IS NOW AVAILABLE IN EUROPE; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University; 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn buys stake in software provider VMware – CNBC; 21/05/2018 – ICAHN ON VMWARE SAYS ‘l WISH l HAD A BIGGER POSITION IN THE COMPANY’ – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – DELL: SALE TO THIRD PARTY OF DELL OR VMWARE NOT CONSIDERED

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $30.74 million activity. POONEN SANJAY sold $2.39M worth of stock or 16,135 shares. 3,779 shares were sold by Carli Maurizio, worth $576,449. $3.80 million worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was sold by GELSINGER PATRICK P on Friday, August 31. On Thursday, September 20 Krysler P. Kevan sold $758,964 worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 4,984 shares. Rowe Zane sold $1.07 million worth of stock or 6,500 shares. 1,500 shares valued at $229,155 were sold by Olli Amy Fliegelman on Thursday, September 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 50 investors sold VMW shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 72.96 million shares or 6.04% less from 77.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Verition Fund Limited Com holds 27,276 shares. Piedmont Investment has 0.03% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Wellington Group Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 530,340 shares. Edgestream Prns Lp has 1.82% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Natl Pension invested in 0% or 719 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd Llc reported 57 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Lc owns 80 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 10,000 shares. Atria Investments Ltd holds 0.04% or 5,857 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.28% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 952,459 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 28,171 shares. Century Incorporated holds 412,749 shares. Icahn Carl C reported 0.26% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Creative Planning holds 16,471 shares. Raymond James Service Advisors reported 18,405 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, up 10.29% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.36 per share. VMW’s profit will be $614.84 million for 28.90 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.97% EPS growth.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $581.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 14,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,854 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

