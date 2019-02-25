Crown Crafts (CRWS) to pay $0.08 on Apr 5, 2019; Luminus Management Raised By $2.63 Million Its Ak Steel Holding (AKS) Holding

Crown Crafts Inc (NASDAQ:CRWS) is expected to pay $0.08 on Apr 5, 2019. (NASDAQ:CRWS) shareholders before Mar 14, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Crown Crafts Inc’s current price of $5.54 translates into 1.44% yield. Crown Crafts Inc’s dividend has Mar 15, 2019 as record date. Feb 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.54. About 17,340 shares traded or 34.46% up from the average. Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) has declined 10.47% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CRWS News: 30/04/2018 – Crown Crafts Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Crown Crafts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRWS); 14/03/2018 Easterseals & A.C. Moore Arts & Crafts, Inc. Launch Crafting A Better World Spring Campaign

Luminus Management Llc increased Ak Steel Holding Corp (AKS) stake by 165.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Luminus Management Llc acquired 657,900 shares as Ak Steel Holding Corp (AKS)’s stock declined 34.67%. The Luminus Management Llc holds 1.06M shares with $5.17 million value, up from 398,076 last quarter. Ak Steel Holding Corp now has $999.54M valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 9.79M shares traded. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 46.53% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.53% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 21/05/2018 – U.S. slaps heavy duties on Chinese steel from Vietnam; 23/04/2018 – DJ AK Steel Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKS); 13/03/2018 – IAM MEMBERS RATIFY LABOR PACT FOR AK STEEL MIDDLETOWN WORKS; 11/04/2018 – AK Steel Women in Manufacturing Honored for Leadership by the Manufacturing Institute; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $118.7M; 08/03/2018 – Ross says U.S. steel firms to benefit from increased production; 12/04/2018 – AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport Testifies in Support of the Administration’s Actions on Section 232; 30/05/2018 – AK Steel Launches TRAN-COR® X — New Grain Oriented Electrical Steel for Power Transformers; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel Expects Market Conditions Will Strengthen in 2Q vs 1Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 2 investors sold Crown Crafts, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 3.93 million shares or 7.14% more from 3.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lsv Asset holds 50,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 169,700 shares. Moreover, Bank Of Mellon has 0% invested in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) for 10,368 shares. 19,098 are held by Northern Trust. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) or 4 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 334,358 shares. Blackrock accumulated 31,969 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 1.01 million shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 11,112 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Associate reported 0% stake. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) or 23 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS). Wells Fargo Mn owns 0% invested in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) for 20,287 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. 38,475 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement System.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $141,518 activity. Stensrud Patricia had sold 3,500 shares worth $21,050. FREEMAN NANCI also sold $120,468 worth of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) shares.

Crown Crafts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $56.08 million. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including crib and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats and floor mats; disposable cup labels, toilet seat covers, and changing mats; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods. It has a 11.54 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products primarily to mass merchants, mid-tier retailers, juvenile specialty stores, value channel stores, grocery and drug stores, restaurants, Internet accounts, and wholesale clubs through a network of sales force and independent commissioned sales representatives.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold AKS shares while 57 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 203.84 million shares or 1.64% more from 200.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.52 million shares. Tower (Trc) invested 0.01% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Trellus Mngmt Lc has invested 0.12% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com accumulated 92,958 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,994 shares. Proshare Advsrs holds 46,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Cibc National Bank Usa has invested 0.02% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 37,094 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested 0.5% of its portfolio in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 44,610 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 3.71 million shares stake. Jefferies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). California-based Shelton Capital Management has invested 0.01% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0% or 25,500 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp invested in 0.04% or 429,676 shares.

Luminus Management Llc decreased Gates Industrial Corp Plc stake by 67,146 shares to 398 valued at $8,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Dowdupont Inc stake by 895,078 shares and now owns 461,214 shares. Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. AK Steel Holding had 7 analyst reports since August 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, January 28. As per Tuesday, January 29, the company rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Clarksons Platou given on Wednesday, January 16. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $5.5 target in Monday, August 27 report. Longbow downgraded AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) on Wednesday, January 30 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, September 7.

