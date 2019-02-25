Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Reaches $55.13 52-Week High; Cousins Properties (CUZ) Has 1.2 Sentiment

Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.25, from 1.45 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 104 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 87 sold and trimmed equity positions in Cousins Properties Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 406.62 million shares, down from 428.20 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cousins Properties Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 67 Increased: 76 New Position: 28.

The stock of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) hit a new 52-week high and has $59.54 target or 8.00% above today’s $55.13 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $7.45 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Feb, 25 by Barchart.com. If the $59.54 price target is reached, the company will be worth $596.16 million more. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $55.13. About 152,867 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has declined 20.30% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $6.90 million activity. $6.90 million worth of stock was sold by CONWAY JOHN W on Tuesday, February 12. Funk Andrea J. also bought $24,962 worth of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) on Thursday, October 25. 500 shares were sold by Beaver David A., worth $24,759.

Crown Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $7.45 billion. The firm offers aluminum beverage cans and ends, and other packaging products to beverage and beer companies; food cans and ends, including two-and three-piece cans in various shapes and sizes for food marketers; glass bottles; and aerosol cans and ends for manufacturers of personal care, food, household, and industrial products. It has a 16.81 P/E ratio. It also provides metal and composite closures, and capping systems and services, as well as various specialty containers with various lid and closure variations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.58, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold Crown Holdings, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 143.19 million shares or 14.79% more from 124.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barnett And Inc invested in 6,200 shares. 201,945 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Andra Ap reported 137,600 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Kistler reported 0.06% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 22,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Massmutual Comm Fsb Adv accumulated 2,125 shares. 567,980 were reported by Schwab Charles Investment Management. 5,267 are held by Ww Asset. Fort L P holds 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 616 shares. Iberiabank accumulated 5,001 shares. Captrust Advisors invested in 32 shares or 0% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk holds 119,531 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bb&T has 11,510 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 174,325 shares. Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 0.05% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Among 6 analysts covering Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Crown Holdings had 10 analyst reports since September 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, January 7, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Wells Fargo upgraded Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) on Monday, October 22 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, November 12 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, October 11. The company was upgraded on Friday, November 9 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Friday, October 19 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 19. As per Monday, September 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Real Estate Management Services Llc holds 5.85% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated for 2.26 million shares. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc owns 4.41 million shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Waterfront Capital Partners Llc has 1.34% invested in the company for 1.12 million shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 1.32% in the stock. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8.16 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 476,296 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) has declined 11.00% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom

