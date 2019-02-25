Cryder Capital Partners Llp Cut Its Position in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by $11.32 Million as Share Value Declined; As Amc Networks (AMCX) Stock Price Declined, Holder U S Global Investors Has Decreased Position by $344,322

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 18.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 5,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,383 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.49 million, down from 27,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $63.33. About 413,970 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has risen 5.68% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.68% the S&P500.

Cryder Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 13.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp sold 146,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 915,738 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $70.65 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 1.97 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 6.31% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 40 investors sold CTSH shares while 306 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 265 raised stakes. 470.99 million shares or 2.83% less from 484.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.08M shares or 4.24% of its portfolio. Putnam holds 0.09% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 529,917 shares. First Manhattan reported 454 shares. Asset Inc stated it has 0.15% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mitchell Capital Mgmt owns 9,234 shares. Fund Evaluation Gp Lc holds 0.31% or 24,120 shares in its portfolio. Stack Fincl Management owns 189,941 shares. 9,790 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,703 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Wendell David Associates reported 0.49% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0.08% stake. Bluecrest reported 3,897 shares. 580,042 were accumulated by National Pension. 136,926 are owned by Robecosam Ag.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 24 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. Middleton Sean sold 439 shares worth $33,487. $64,347 worth of stock was sold by Telesmanic Robert on Tuesday, October 2. $92,381 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Shaheen Allen. Friedrich Matthew W. also sold $34,104 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Monday, September 17. Another trade for 7,251 shares valued at $448,683 was sold by Frank Malcolm. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold $11,429 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.30, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold AMCX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 47.85 million shares or 0.56% more from 47.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Denali Advisors Lc stated it has 6,900 shares. Bridgewater Associates LP stated it has 6,503 shares. Northern holds 0.01% or 440,357 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 398,880 shares. Matarin Cap Ltd reported 196,747 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0% or 1,495 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar has 0.01% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 6,427 shares. Omega invested in 2.48 million shares. Pettee Investors Inc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 10,867 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Com has invested 0.03% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 1,265 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company has 335,994 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 202,624 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Ab reported 189,228 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 75,604 shares.

Analysts await AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.80 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.68 per share. AMCX’s profit will be $101.75M for 8.80 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by AMC Networks Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.28% negative EPS growth.

