CSI Compressco LP (CCLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN)

We are comparing CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) and Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSI Compressco LP 383.70M 0.31 43.18M -1.10 0.00 Exterran Corporation 1.37B 0.47 7.46M 0.06 379.27

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CSI Compressco LP and Exterran Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSI Compressco LP -11.25% -54.8% -5.3% Exterran Corporation 0.54% 0% 0%

Liquidity

CSI Compressco LP has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Exterran Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1 Quick Ratio. CSI Compressco LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Exterran Corporation.

Dividends

CSI Compressco LP pays out a $0.75 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 28.2% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out for Exterran Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

CSI Compressco LP and Exterran Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSI Compressco LP 0 1 0 2.00 Exterran Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CSI Compressco LP and Exterran Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 31.6% and 92.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 36.88% of CSI Compressco LP’s shares. Comparatively, 2.2% are Exterran Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSI Compressco LP -5.49% -23.55% -28.13% -31.96% -22.66% -27.61% Exterran Corporation -7.29% -7.33% -16.89% -24.56% -30.61% -33.65%

For the past year CSI Compressco LP has stronger performance than Exterran Corporation

Summary

Exterran Corporation beats on 9 of the 13 factors CSI Compressco LP.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages that are primarily used in midstream applications. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. Further, it fabricates and sells natural gas compressor packages for various applications, including gas gathering, gas lift, carbon dioxide injection, wellhead compression, gas storage, refrigeration plant compression, gas processing, pressure maintenance, pipeline transmission, vapor recovery, pipeline station optimization, gas transmission, fuel gas boosters, and coal bed methane systems, as well as sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other parts. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of various products and services for the production and transportation of oil and natural gas worldwide. The company offers contract operations services, including personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies. It also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services, as well as integrated infrastructure solutions. In addition, the company designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of oil and natural gas production and processing equipment, such as line heaters, oil and natural gas separators, glycol dehydration units, condensate stabilizers, dew point control plants, water treatment, mechanical refrigeration, and cryogenic plants and skid-mounted production packages for onshore and offshore production facilities; and skid-mounted natural gas compression equipment, as well as custom-engineered and built-to-specification production and processing equipment, and pre-packaged compressor units. Exterran Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.