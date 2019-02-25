Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) Reaches $33.71 After 5.00% Up Move; Eastgroup Properties (EGP)’s Sentiment Is 1.46

Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.23, from 1.69 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 104 funds increased and started new holdings, while 71 sold and trimmed equity positions in Eastgroup Properties Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 33.16 million shares, up from 32.89 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Eastgroup Properties Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 54 Increased: 76 New Position: 28.

The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.81% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 2.80 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 34.73% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHSThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $18.38 billion company. It was reported on Feb, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $35.40 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CTRP worth $918.95M more.

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on March, 13. They expect $-0.18 EPS, down 228.57% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -158.06% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Ctrip.com International had 10 analyst reports since September 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura downgraded Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) rating on Friday, November 9. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $36 target. Daiwa Securities downgraded Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) on Friday, November 9 to “Underperform” rating. Nomura maintained the shares of CTRP in report on Thursday, September 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, September 14. Mizuho reinitiated Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) rating on Thursday, December 13. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $31 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, November 8 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, November 8. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, September 6. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 9 by UBS. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, November 8 by China Renaissance.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $18.38 billion. The firm operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics. It has a 47.48 P/E ratio. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized tours and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, and buses, as well as car rental services.

EastGroup Properties, Inc., is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.87 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 42.77 P/E ratio. It is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 0.85% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. for 974,117 shares. Earnest Partners Llc owns 1.01 million shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Westover Capital Advisors Llc has 0.74% invested in the company for 15,184 shares. The Texas-based Chilton Capital Management Llc has invested 0.69% in the stock. Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 183,024 shares.