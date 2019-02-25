Culbertson A N & Co Increased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $302,630; United Nat Foods (UNFI) Holder Adirondack Research & Management Has Upped Stake

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 37.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Culbertson A N & Co Inc bought 1,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,222 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $267.11. About 3.19 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 17.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 21,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 59.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,275 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.35 million, up from 123,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $762.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 742,010 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 72.38% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC – RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Weik Capital Management accumulated 1.1% or 8,620 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 0% or 4.63 million shares. 2,159 are owned by Next Finance Grp Inc. The Quebec – Canada-based Letko Brosseau And has invested 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Natl Insurance Commerce Tx holds 111,225 shares. 115,169 were accumulated by Regions Corp. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd holds 0.9% or 12,447 shares. Homrich Berg accumulated 7,460 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,271 shares. Decatur Cap Mngmt invested in 38,107 shares or 2.34% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd Com invested 1.11% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Advsr Inc Ok holds 71,643 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Mgmt Inc Wi has 2.29 million shares for 3.82% of their portfolio. Advisor Lc reported 29,944 shares stake.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $31.69 million activity. BURKE RICHARD T sold 6,090 shares worth $1.72M. $1.33 million worth of stock was sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22. On Wednesday, November 28 the insider WILENSKY GAIL R sold $1.65 million. $44,796 worth of stock was sold by Shine Kenneth Irwin on Friday, November 9. 8,142 shares were sold by Nelson Steven H, worth $2.16 million on Thursday, September 13.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $267.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 39,000 shares to 196,000 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC) by 47,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,348 shares, and cut its stake in Clarus Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.58, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNFI shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 47.76 million shares or 4.00% less from 49.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kiltearn Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.09% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 4.48M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Credit Suisse Ag reported 66,556 shares. United Service Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 12,281 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 82,112 shares. Axa has 0.01% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.02% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 4,850 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com owns 15,360 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 630,518 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of Mellon. Bsw Wealth Partners invested in 0.1% or 8,554 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 12,169 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 315,074 shares or 0% of the stock. New Amsterdam Prns Limited New York owns 146,480 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.16% or 68,957 shares in its portfolio.

Since October 2, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $354,165 activity. $235,800 worth of stock was bought by SPINNER STEVEN on Tuesday, December 11. $112,694 worth of stock was sold by HEFFERNAN JAMES P on Tuesday, October 2.

