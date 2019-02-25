Curbstone Financial Management Has Increased Position in United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) by $501,790 as Valuation Declined; As Granite Constr (GVA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Van Den Berg Management I Lowered Holding

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) by 17.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 3,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,034 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.36 million, up from 20,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies (Utx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $128.51. About 521,569 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Granite Constr Inc (GVA) by 1.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 7,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 521,933 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.85M, down from 529,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Granite Constr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 38,579 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 33.41% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R had sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15M. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5.

