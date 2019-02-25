Curecoin (CURE) dropped to $0.0442144592 on February 24-25

Curecoin (CURE) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.00740086719999999 or -14.34% trading at $0.0442144592. According to Top Crypto Analysts, Curecoin (CURE) eyes $0.04863590512 target on the road to $0.0754256780091734. CURE last traded at LiveCoin exchange. It had high of $0.053026832 and low of $0.0439092688 for February 24-25. The open was $0.0516153264.

Curecoin (CURE) is down -32.83% in the last 30 days from $0.06582 per coin. Its down -25.45% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.05931 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago CURE traded at $0.1103. CURE has 24.04 million coins mined giving it $1.06M market cap. Curecoin maximum coins available are . CURE uses Scrypt algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 11/11/2014.

Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds.