Cvs Health (CVS) Position Boosted by Brown Advisory Securities Llc; Martingale Asset Management LP Raised Equity Residential Ppt (EQR) Holding by $15.60 Million as Stock Price Rose

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Equity Residential Ppt (EQR) by 2135.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 236,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 247,495 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.40 million, up from 11,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Equity Residential Ppt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $73.61. About 392,939 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 9.76% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 75.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 31,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,039 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.84M, up from 42,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.83. About 5.65M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $33.52 million activity. Bisaccia Lisa sold $1.72M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, October 1. Roberts Jonathan C sold $5.01M worth of stock or 77,639 shares. Denton David M sold 25,159 shares worth $2.02M. Another trade for 4,426 shares valued at $354,080 was sold by Boratto Eva C. Hourican Kevin also sold $642,300 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. MERLO LARRY J also sold $11.49 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rench Wealth Mgmt Inc invested in 1.65% or 31,380 shares. Windward Capital Ca holds 3.62% or 369,453 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Llc has invested 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 2.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 111,263 shares. Summit Secs Grp Llc owns 0.21% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,100 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us has 0.21% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, First Bank Sioux Falls has 0.82% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3,167 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 6.49 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Madison Inv reported 0.15% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 59,600 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Perkins Coie Trust Co stated it has 29,230 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Miles Cap Incorporated stated it has 3,246 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.14% or 5,312 shares. Moreover, Senator Inv Gru Ltd Partnership has 1.44% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.42 million shares.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 29 selling transactions for $40.18 million activity. 2,003 shares were sold by Brackenridge Alexander, worth $144,641. SPECTOR GERALD A sold 13,024 shares worth $879,146. Manelis Michael L also sold $49,393 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Tuesday, February 5. 121,848 shares valued at $8.75 million were sold by ZELL SAMUEL on Friday, December 7. Fenster Scott sold $36,000 worth of stock. Shares for $1.84M were sold by GEORGE ALAN W on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold EQR shares while 160 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 312.96 million shares or 0.78% less from 315.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The reported 0.03% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited stated it has 0.07% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Nordea Mgmt Ab holds 51,450 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.24% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Moreover, Amica Retiree Med Tru has 0.05% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 836 shares. Asset Incorporated, Michigan-based fund reported 27,261 shares. Clearbridge Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 207,124 shares. The Cayman Islands-based Quantres Asset Management has invested 0.14% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 46,930 shares. City invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.1% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Jump Trading Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 4,261 shares. Fmr Ltd has 10.23M shares. Sei Invs Com has 478,370 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.01% or 264,417 shares in its portfolio.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $8.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) by 56,718 shares to 440,455 shares, valued at $48.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL) by 18,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,654 shares, and cut its stake in United Fire & Casualty (NASDAQ:UFCS).