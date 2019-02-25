Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Douglass Winthrop Advisors Decreased Holding by $611,598 as Stock Declined; As Newell Rubbermaid Com (NWL) Stock Value Rose, Kings Point Capital Management Has Lowered Position

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 29.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 7,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,305 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.44M, down from 26,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.78. About 5.91 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NWL) by 7.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 21,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.78% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 245,814 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.99M, down from 266,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.17. About 4.26M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 25.80% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 25/04/2018 – Newell Brands Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – DIVESTING NON-CORE BUSINESSES REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT OF COMPANY’S NET SALES; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED ADVISORY RESOLUTION APPROVING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 20/03/2018 – Three Former Newell Directors to Drop Their Proxy Fight –Update; 20/03/2018 – Starboard says four of its Newell Brands board nominees withdraw; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands: David Atchinson Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD: NEWELL SHOULD EVALUATE ALTERNATIVES FOR ENTIRE CO; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Gross Proceeds of About $2.3B; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 03/04/2018 – ASTROS AND JOSTENS UNVEIL 2017 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP RINGS IN SPECIAL PREGAME CEREMONY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold NWL shares while 179 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 443.44 million shares or 3.42% less from 459.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 748,293 shares stake. Trustmark Natl Bank Department owns 21 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt holds 14,660 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Limited Liability stated it has 20,430 shares. Sky Lc holds 20,681 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 17,835 shares. Synovus Corporation has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Vantage Inv Limited Liability Company stated it has 634 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Elk Creek Prns Ltd Co owns 10,259 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York-based Horizon Kinetics Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Chevy Chase Tru Hldg, Maryland-based fund reported 356,805 shares. Lathrop Investment Management invested in 311,140 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Citigroup reported 531,384 shares. 10,409 are owned by Smith Moore And. Investors, a California-based fund reported 12.16M shares.

Since November 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $523,637 activity.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $536.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 30,902 shares to 33,002 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Ne (BRKB) by 1,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever N V N Y (NYSE:UN).

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fitch Ratings warns on Newell Brands – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Peek Under The Hood: IUSG Has 11% Upside – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Movers: NWL, ANET – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Nasdaq exits bear market, tallies longest weekly streak in 3 years on U.S.-China trade-talk euphoria – MarketWatch” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NWL, AZO, PG – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $33.52 million activity. 25,159 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $2.02M were sold by Denton David M. Shares for $1.17M were sold by Brennan Troyen A. Shares for $1.72 million were sold by Bisaccia Lisa on Monday, October 1. Hourican Kevin sold 8,564 shares worth $642,300. Another trade for 4,426 shares valued at $354,080 was sold by Boratto Eva C. Roberts Jonathan C also sold $5.01M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rbf Capital holds 40,000 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.32% or 7,671 shares in its portfolio. Montag A & Associate owns 35,912 shares. Psagot House holds 55,099 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 0.19% or 1.59 million shares. Notis accumulated 51,170 shares or 2.15% of the stock. The New York-based Hap Trading Lc has invested 1.67% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). United Fincl Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated has 453,099 shares. Moreover, Park National Oh has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc owns 115,520 shares. Haverford Fin Svcs accumulated 118,130 shares or 3.3% of the stock. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1,010 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 1.99% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 67,128 shares. Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 21,700 shares.