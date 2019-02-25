Cwm Lifted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; New Residential Investment Has 1.43 Sentiment

Cwm Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 28.59% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cwm Llc acquired 470 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Cwm Llc holds 2,114 shares with $4.23 million value, up from 1,644 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $802.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1633.82. About 2.08 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/05/2018 – Variety: `The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Renewed for Season Three by Amazon; 21/05/2018 – Tech or Retail? Ocado’s U.S. Deal Gives It Amazon-Like Valuation; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at an annual robotics conference; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes with Alexa; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM SAYS ON APRIL 12, ACQUIRED RING FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $900 MLN, NET OF CASH ACQUIRED – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Rising Biosciences Announces Official Sales and Distribution of its RSB0238 Clinical Strength Peptide Complex on Amazon®; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing narrative, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. But instead of maintaining a low profile, Amazon has opted to stop, pose and flex its muscles; 23/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 20/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Signals Slow Progress on Amazon Health Venture: TOPLive

New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.28, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 137 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 96 decreased and sold positions in New Residential Investment Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 157.56 million shares, down from 157.86 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding New Residential Investment Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 6 to 3 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 64 Increased: 85 New Position: 52.

Cwm Llc decreased Luminex Corp Del (NASDAQ:LMNX) stake by 76,430 shares to 570 valued at $17,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Owens & Minor Inc New (NYSE:OMI) stake by 22,912 shares and now owns 773,751 shares. Ishares Tr (MBB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Trb Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 23,500 shares or 13.9% of the stock. Lvm Capital Mngmt Limited Mi holds 207 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Mar Vista Investment Partners Limited has invested 3.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Centre Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Live Your Vision Lc reported 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alta Cap Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 694 shares. Smith And Howard Wealth Mgmt Limited Co holds 173 shares. Omega Advsrs Inc holds 10,100 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Hendley And invested in 1.66% or 1,686 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct reported 24,294 shares stake. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp stated it has 478 shares. Philadelphia Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 221 shares. Zweig reported 5.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rockland Trust holds 978 shares.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $62.18 million activity. $285,960 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P. Another trade for 16,964 shares valued at $27.69 million was made by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29. 2,055 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $3.22M were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M. 1,929 shares valued at $3.02 million were sold by Zapolsky David on Thursday, November 15. $2.31M worth of stock was sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q on Friday, November 2. Jassy Andrew R had sold 1,726 shares worth $2.70M on Thursday, November 15. 437 shares valued at $687,447 were sold by Reynolds Shelley on Thursday, November 15.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 10.8% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. for 299,585 shares. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. owns 3.00 million shares or 7.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Doheny Asset Management Ca has 5.14% invested in the company for 551,348 shares. The Virginia-based Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc has invested 4.69% in the stock. Swift Run Capital Management Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 191,403 shares.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.51. About 4.35 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) has declined 6.97% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP - ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION - SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 13/03/2018 MOODY'S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE'S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.10 billion. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments divisions. It has a 5.88 P/E ratio. The firm invests in excess mortgage servicing rights on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.