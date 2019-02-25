Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Lifted Its Nanometrics Com (NANO) Position by $834,720 as Shares Declined; Texas Instrs (TXN) Position Lifted by Eqis Capital Management Inc

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Nanometrics Com (NANO) by 22560% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 22,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,660 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $850,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Nanometrics Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $716.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 195,660 shares traded or 4.72% up from the average. Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has risen 15.20% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NANO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Nanometrics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NANO); 17/04/2018 – Nanometrics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Jim Barnhart Joins Nanometrics as Senior Vice President of Operations; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q Rev $82.3M; 19/03/2018 – Nanometrics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q EPS 57c-EPS 74c; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q Rev $82M-$90M; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q EPS 67c

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 13.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 4,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,683 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.69 million, up from 36,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $107.31. About 682 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 20 insider sales for $33.15 million activity. The insider Kozanian Hagop H sold $929,627. Whitaker Darla H sold $601,658 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $418,992 were sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF on Friday, January 25. $683,813 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by BLINN MARK A. Another trade for 90,842 shares valued at $9.19 million was made by TEMPLETON RICHARD K on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $2.80 million were sold by BAHAI AHMAD on Friday, January 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold TXN shares while 372 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 782.89 million shares or 1.44% less from 794.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.22% or 1.56M shares in its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Management has 0.06% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,751 shares. Garde Cap invested 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 1.63 million were reported by Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd. Mcf Ltd Llc accumulated 2,153 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kwmg holds 0.03% or 941 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Management Ltd Liability reported 11,107 shares. Advisors Asset accumulated 247,690 shares. Jupiter Asset invested in 0.03% or 9,409 shares. First National Bank Trust invested in 2,141 shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd accumulated 2,798 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 64,828 shares. Duncker Streett & accumulated 100 shares. Atria Investments Limited Com invested 0.15% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0.07% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1,669 shares.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Up 4.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on November 22, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on January 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Key Predictions for Q4 Earnings Reports of TXN and XLNX – Nasdaq” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Semiconductor Earnings Scorecard: INTC, TXN, XLNX, LRCX, ASML – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch – Investorplace.com” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 10,558 shares to 5,522 shares, valued at $268,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orange (NYSE:ORAN) by 61,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,119 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $315,748 activity. 420 shares valued at $11,213 were sold by Swyt Greg on Thursday, January 3. On Tuesday, August 28 the insider Taylor Janet Therese sold $103,218. Lesaicherre Pierre-Yves sold 6,856 shares worth $214,661.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $99.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 10,115 shares to 200 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 35,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.49 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.74, from 2.23 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 15 investors sold NANO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.34 million shares or 1.23% less from 19.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock invested 0.01% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Pnc Financial Svcs Gp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 1,005 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 27,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 105,747 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.01% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 5,762 shares. Moreover, Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Geode Ltd Com has invested 0% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Bbt Mgmt Lc holds 30,990 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt holds 0.19% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) or 38,590 shares. 61,381 are owned by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Ameritas Invest, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1,885 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 31,568 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Comerica State Bank reported 23,298 shares.