D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Boosted Its Stake in American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) by $3.60 Million; As State Str (STT) Stock Price Declined, Holder Hennessy Advisors Increased Its Position

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 53.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.93 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $72.66. About 626,696 shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.94% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.94% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 15/05/2018 – State Street Corp. Exits Position in McDermott; 23/04/2018 – FITCH: STATE STREET’S 1Q18 EARNINGS BOOSTED BY BUSINESS MOMENTUM AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPOINTS IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – State Street’s Kumar wants answers on shareholder rights; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – 1Q18 REVENUE OF $3.0 BLN, UP 13% COMPARED TO 1Q17; 26/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Global Advisors names Kathleen Gallagher head of ETF model portfolios; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTION State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 12.8%; 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches Investable Indices; 29/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Sara Mathew and William Meaney to Board

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) by 17.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.83 million, up from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.18. About 408,156 shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has risen 16.61% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 1Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEO); 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N CEO- DIGITAL SALES ROSE OVER 20% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER (CONF CALL); 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $404 MLN, AT QTR END; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters: Chandrasekaran’s Appointment Returns Board to 7 Members; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE RAISES QTRLY DIV 10%; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Net $94M; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES FOR 14 WEEKS INCREASED 8% OVER COMPARABLE 14 WEEK PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Bd of Directors; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 15,000 shares to 315,000 shares, valued at $8.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 712,449 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Since October 23, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.79 million activity. 1,621 shares were sold by Sullivan George E, worth $115,496 on Thursday, November 15. 25,000 shares were sold by HOOLEY JOSEPH L, worth $1.74M on Thursday, November 15. $50,024 worth of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) shares were bought by Maiuri Louis D. de Saint-Aignan Patrick had bought 500 shares worth $34,310 on Tuesday, October 23.