Daily Mail And General Trust A (LON:DMGT) Investors: Liberum Capital Maintains Hold Rating, Sees GBX 625.00/Share; SPEED COMM COMMON SHARES (SPDC) Sellers Decreased By 48.37% Their Shorts

Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 625.00 target price per share on the 2.22 billion GBP market cap company. In an analyst report issued to clients and investors on Monday, 25 February, Daily Mail And General Trust A (LON:DMGT) stock had its Hold Rating maintained by professional analysts at Liberum Capital.

Another recent and important Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) news was published by Bizjournals.com which published an article titled: “Dice Holdings Inc., parent of Houston’s Rigzone, expands energy jobs presence online – Houston Business Journal” on March 19, 2014.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of 2.22 billion GBP. The firm operates MailOnline, an English language newspaper Website; and publishes newspapers under the Daily Mail, The Mail on Sunday, and Metro brands. It has a 3.26 P/E ratio. It also provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information and analysis for the property, information education, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, and hotel and hospitality sectors.

The stock increased 1.78% or GBX 11 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 627.5. Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Daily Mail and General Trust PLC (LON:DMGT), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Daily Mail and General Trust PLC had 11 analyst reports since September 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded the stock to "Sell" rating in Monday, January 21 report. As per Thursday, January 24, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. The firm has "Underweight" rating given on Friday, January 25 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital on Wednesday, October 24 with "Sell". The firm has "Underweight" rating given on Friday, November 30 by Barclays Capital. Liberum Capital downgraded Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) rating on Thursday, September 27. Liberum Capital upgraded Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) on Thursday, January 24 to "Hold" rating. The stock of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) has "Neutral" rating given on Friday, January 25 by Credit Suisse.