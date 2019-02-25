Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Maintains Holding in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs (BRSS); Steel Dynamics Com (STLD) Market Valuation Declined While Braun Stacey Associates Trimmed Stake by $344,430

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Inc (BRSS) by 1.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 9,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 515,819 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.03M, up from 506,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $745.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 18,220 shares traded. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) has declined 15.51% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BRSS News: 24/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS & COPPER TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES GLOBAL BRASS-COPPER’S CFR TO BA3-LIQUIDITY RAT; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Global Brass And Copper To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 11/05/2018 – Global Brass Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper Backs View of 2018 Shipment Volumes 570M Pounds to 610M Pounds; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS & COPPER OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Global Brass And Copper’s Cfr To Ba3 And Liquidity Rating To Sgl-1; And Assigns B1 To Proposed Senior Secured Term Loan

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc Com (STLD) by 2.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 7,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 280,422 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.67 million, down from 288,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $38.97. About 627,580 shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 19.95% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.95% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Sees Strong Domestic Steel Demand for 2018– Commodity Comment; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Deal Expected to Be Accretive to Near-Term Earnings and Cash Flow Per Shr; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS – REMAIN “CONFIDENT” THAT CURRENT & ANTICIPATED MACROECONOMIC & MARKET CONDITIONS ARE IN PLACE TO BENEFIT DOMESTIC STEEL CONSUMPTION IN 2018; 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS 96C; SAW 1Q EPS 88C-92C; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS DEAL VALUE IS $400 MLN, TO BE ADJUSTED BY WORKING CAPITAL OF $60 MLN- FILING; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – STEEL DYNAMICS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE HEARTLAND FOR $400 MLN IN CASH INCLUSIVE OF $60 MLN OF NORMALIZED WORKING CAPITAL; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS FOR $400M; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – TRANSACTION HAS RECEIVED ALL REQUIRED CORPORATE APPROVALS FROM RESPECTIVE PARTIES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 44 investors sold STLD shares while 159 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 181.83 million shares or 2.07% less from 185.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Switzerland-based Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.01% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Chicago Equity Partners Lc owns 68,960 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 4.16 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. James Inv Rech holds 0.1% or 53,890 shares in its portfolio. 297,263 were accumulated by Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Nomura Asset Management Co Limited owns 40,942 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership has 0.41% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) reported 0% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). 64,300 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Bb&T reported 72,020 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Metropolitan Life Ins New York, New York-based fund reported 68,627 shares. First Personal Fincl Services invested in 17,684 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.44% or 69,966 shares.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicell Inc Com (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 7,370 shares to 196,085 shares, valued at $14.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (NYSE:EL).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $162,812 activity. Graham Christopher A sold $514,188 worth of stock or 10,800 shares.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 10 investors sold BRSS shares while 41 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.70 million shares or 2.13% more from 20.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0% or 1,271 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Grp LP has 9,392 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bank Of America Corporation De owns 208,477 shares. Martingale Asset LP stated it has 102,428 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Matarin Capital Management Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). Goldman Sachs owns 32,204 shares. New York-based D E Shaw Company has invested 0% in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). Hillcrest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.1% in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). Cwm Llc owns 15 shares. Century reported 863,312 shares. State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 1,900 shares. Citigroup owns 6,576 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 118,964 shares. Vanguard Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% of its portfolio in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS).

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kite Rlty Group Tr Com New (NYSE:KRG) by 122,263 shares to 732,393 shares, valued at $12.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Natl Bancorp Ind Com (NASDAQ:ONB) by 25,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 964,281 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc Com (NYSE:WPX).