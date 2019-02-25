Davis-Rea LTD Has Boosted Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake By $953,344; Shorts at Tidewater (TDW) Raised By 10.92%

Davis-Rea Ltd increased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) stake by 18.36% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Davis-Rea Ltd acquired 4,256 shares as Goldman Sachs Group (GS)’s stock declined 22.89%. The Davis-Rea Ltd holds 27,440 shares with $6.15M value, up from 23,184 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group now has $76.40B valuation. The stock increased 2.33% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $200.57. About 1.12M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 27/03/2018 – Richard Gnodde is a vice chairman and head of Goldman Sachs’ international operations, based in London; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado courts global food retailers with robot army; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS MEAN BONUS GAP FOR INTERNATIONAL UNIT OF 72.2 PCT; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: GOLDMAN HAS CHANCE TO GAIN SHARE FROM DEUTSCHE RETREAT; 30/05/2018 – Penumbra at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 07/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS PLANNING TO HIRE 150 IN WARSAW HUB THIS YEAR; 15/04/2018 – Marcus By Goldman Sachs(R) Announces Acquisition Of Clarity Money; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs slashes Apple iPhone sales estimates due to ‘demand deterioration’; 21/05/2018 – Goldman: Don’t worry about rising interest rates until the 10-year yield hits 4%; 13/04/2018 – Financiers From Goldman to Avenue Find Fun at NYC’s Spring Galas

Among 5 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group had 7 analyst reports since October 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, November 21 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, January 8. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 7 with “Outperform”. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, December 24 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, February 1 by Societe Generale. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, November 30 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, October 17 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc has 0.22% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Carret Asset Management Lc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 18,500 shares. Moreover, Advent Capital Mngmt De has 0.07% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 14,516 shares. Bartlett And Ltd stated it has 806 shares. Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 11,173 shares. 32,241 were reported by Cibc Asset. Ww Asset Mngmt accumulated 22,347 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Corp has 1,546 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) reported 3,698 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 3,515 were reported by Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny. Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gamble Jones Counsel holds 0.05% or 2,420 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 362,954 shares. Brinker Inc invested 0.15% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cortland Advisers Limited stated it has 129,563 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings.

Since December 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.61 million activity. 16,451 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) shares with value of $2.61M were sold by PALM GREGORY K.