Davis-Rea LTD Has Cut By $308,640 Its Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Position; Harsco (HSC) Has 1.1 Sentiment

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) stake by 2.19% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 5,144 shares as Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)’s stock declined 13.94%. The Davis-Rea Ltd holds 230,025 shares with $13.97 million value, down from 235,169 last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now has $106.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $58.36. About 244,600 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 8.12% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Wholesale Banking Net C$267M, up 8%; 22/05/2018 – TD Bank Provides $61.1 million in Funding for Saint Anselm College; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank; 25/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK TD.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey –

Harsco Corp (HSC) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 107 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 97 cut down and sold their stock positions in Harsco Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 65.06 million shares, down from 66.03 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Harsco Corp in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 75 Increased: 70 New Position: 37.

Davis-Rea Ltd increased Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 11,730 shares to 38,020 valued at $3.16M in 2018Q3. It also upped Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) stake by 25,578 shares and now owns 153,738 shares. Disney (Walt) Company (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 4.07% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.33B for 11.40 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.40% EPS growth.

Sg Capital Management Llc holds 9.01% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation for 1.29 million shares. Hood River Capital Management Llc owns 1.93 million shares or 2.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Millrace Asset Group Inc. has 2.37% invested in the company for 106,500 shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.67% in the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, a California-based fund reported 610,501 shares.

Analysts await Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 45.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.2 per share. HSC’s profit will be $23.29 million for 20.11 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Harsco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.50% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.78% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.33. About 49,643 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (HSC) has risen 23.53% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Harsco Corporation’s IDR at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Harsco: Altek Acquistion Has Contingent Consideration Subject to Future Fincl Performance of Altek; 02/05/2018 – Harsco: Sees 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Diluted EPS From Continuing Ops $1.11-$1.24; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q REV. $408M, EST. $391.0M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income of $45 Million to $50 Million; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires ALTEK, A Leading Supplier Of Innovative Environmental And Technology Products To The Global Aluminum Industry

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.87 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. It has a 33.81 P/E ratio. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as makes industrial abrasives and roofing granules.