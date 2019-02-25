DEEX (DEEX) fell down -11.24% on February 24-25

DEEX (DEEX) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.002 or -11.24% trading at $0.0158. According to Top Crypto Analysts, DEEX (DEEX) eyes $0.01738 target on the road to $0.0294835268548147. DEEX last traded at BTCAlpha exchange. It had high of $0.0236 and low of $0.0156 for February 24-25. The open was $0.0178. About 51,797 DEEX worth $866 traded hands.

DEEX (DEEX) is down -17.28% in the last 30 days from $0.0191 per coin. Its down -47.46% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.03007 and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago DEEX traded at $0.00 (non existent). DEEX maximum coins available are 100.00M. DEEX uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 08/11/2017.

DEEX is a multi cryptocurrency exchange platform. It provides currency trading (buy/sell) services for a range of blockchain assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). The platform native token (DEEX), will be available for trade with the supported cryptocurrencies on DEEX.

The DEEX token is a cryptocurrency developed by DEEX. It will be the token that will serve the users as a medium to exchange value when using the platform, it will be tradeable with BTC and ETH.