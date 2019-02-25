Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Trimmed Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $560,560; Logan Capital Management Cut Position in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) by $1.14 Million as Shares Declined

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 2.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 10,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 476,622 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.11 million, down from 487,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 11.14M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) by 22.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 8,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,990 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.95M, down from 37,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $125.3. About 410,278 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 13.36% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com has invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Willingdon Wealth Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bowling Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 115,802 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 8,836 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 190,537 shares. Omega Advsr Incorporated invested 0.64% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 1.18 million are held by National Pension Ser. Teewinot Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.72% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Capital stated it has 0.28% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 213 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 11,792 shares. Advsr Preferred Ltd Liability Com owns 0.27% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 13,527 shares. Brave Asset reported 6,090 shares. Donald Smith And Com holds 10.81% or 7.67 million shares. Cornercap Counsel Incorporated reported 5,300 shares stake.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on March, 28. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 36.79% or $1.03 from last year’s $2.8 per share. MU’s profit will be $1.98B for 6.08 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.59% negative EPS growth.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 21,738 shares to 229,100 shares, valued at $25.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 24,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola European Partners.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $7.12 million activity. Reilly Robert Q sold $3.03M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 36 investors sold PNC shares while 347 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 357.64 million shares or 1.69% less from 363.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Midwest Fincl Bank Division invested in 17,334 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 1.98 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. First Business Fincl has 1,968 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stock Yards Financial Bank And Trust Com invested in 34,275 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Duncker Streett And Inc holds 855 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Company reported 47,907 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 638,796 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Hawaii reported 0.14% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 21,638 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Brandywine Invest Limited Com stated it has 0.45% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Baystate Wealth Management Lc stated it has 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Canandaigua Financial Bank And Tru stated it has 0.18% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Envestnet Asset holds 3,168 shares. Oakworth holds 0.01% or 554 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America accumulated 1,310 shares.