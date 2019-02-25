Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) Shares Declined While Bulldog Investors Cut by $1.17 Million Its Position; Salzhauer Michael Has Increased Newell Brands (NWL) Holding by $598,860

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) by 15.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 106,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 580,180 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.50 million, down from 686,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.72. About 17,156 shares traded. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) has declined 23.96% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.96% the S&P500.

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 374.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 29,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.78% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 37,943 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $770,000, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 2.85M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 25.80% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 02/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS TO NOMINATE DAVID ATCHISON TO BOARD; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN 66% REDUCTION IN NUMBER OF MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands said it would appoint activist investor Carl Icahn’s four nominees to its board immediately; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Restructuring Into $9B Consumer-Products Company; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – FOR 2018, EXPECTS TO ABSORB A 7 TO 10 CENT NEGATIVE IMPACT TO NORMALIZED EPS WITHIN FULL YEAR NORMALIZED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE; 16/03/2018 – Icahn Takes Stake in Newell Brands: 13D Filing; 20/03/2018 – Starboard: Ian Ashken, Domenico De Sole, Martin Franklin, and James Lillie to Withdraw Names From Newell Board Nomination; 04/04/2018 – Starboard pushes ahead with proxy fight at Newell Brands; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN ADDED NWL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ANDREW LANGHAM HAS AGREED TO STEP DOWN FROM BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND DAVID ATCHISON WILL NOT STAND FOR ELECTION

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $337.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Am Capital Acquisition Co by 44,000 shares to 287,528 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kbl Merger Corp Iv by 42,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 548,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Gigcapital Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.41, from 0.39 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 2 investors sold DEX shares while 8 reduced holdings.

Since November 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $523,637 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold NWL shares while 179 reduced holdings.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $261.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 6,687 shares to 4,613 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 61,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,863 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).