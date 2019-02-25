Delphy (DPY) soars 3.70% on February 24-25

It was good day for Delphy (DPY), as it jumped by $0.002265894 or 3.70%, touching $0.063431045. Top Crypto Experts believe that Delphy (DPY) is looking for the $0.0697741495 goal. According to 3 analysts could reach $0.187483026521086. The highest price was $0.072354751 and lowest of $0.05958462 for February 24-25. The open was $0.061165151. It last traded at OKEX exchange.

For a month, Delphy (DPY) tokens went down -9.96% from $0.07045 for coin. For 100 days DPY is down -50.37% from $0.1278. It traded at $0.2918 200 days ago. Delphy (DPY) has 100.00 million coins mined with the market cap $6.34M. It has 100.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 08/11/2017. The Crypto DPY has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics.

The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event.